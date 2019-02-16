He was driving a moped in a bike lane. Police revealed that was the least of his problems

A man driving a moped with no license plate down a bicycle-only lane in Myrtle Beach wound up with multiple drug charges when stopped by police Friday morning, according to an incident report.
While patrolling an area including Second Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, a police officer noticed a moped riding in the bicycle lane with no license plate and initiated a traffic stop, the report states. The officer asked the man for his driver’s license and registration for the moped, to which he said he did not have a driver’s license on him but provided his name and date of birth for a Department of Motor Vehicles check, according to the report.
The man told the officer he had a driver’s license in Kentucky, but the S.C. DMV report showed a suspended South Carolina license, the report states. Another officer arrived and the man, David C. Towles, was put under arrest, according to the report.
After the arrest officers searched the man and his possessions, which revealed two baggies containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, one baggie that housed a substance that tested positive for crack and a glass pipe commonly used for smoking drugs, the report states. The meth had a weight of 7.1 grams and the crack was 1.5 grams, according to the report.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Officers did a DMV check on the VIN of the moped, which revealed it was stolen, the report states. The person who owned the moped came to recover it, and Towles was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail for processing, according to the report.
Officers requested several warrants for Towles, including possession with intent to distribute crack and meth, possession of a stolen moped and other citations, the report states.
Comments