One of Georgetown’s furriest helps police turn traffic stop into drug bust

One of Georgetown’s furriest is being celebrated for a job well done Friday.
Spike, a K-9 with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, was instrumental in turning a traffic stop into a drug bust, according to the office’s Facebook page.
A deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of Highmarket Street and Garrison Road, where Spike alerted the officer to a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana and other items, the posts states. Spike also sniffed out another small container with marijuana, money, a scale and packaging products in the vehicle, according to the post.
The driver, who was not identified by police, was initially stopped for speeding, the post states. Now, the person is sitting in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting further charges.
