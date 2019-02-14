Crime

Myrtle Beach police haul moving truck theft suspect to jail

By Alex Lang

February 14, 2019 11:40 AM

A man stole a U-Haul looking to move to Myrtle Beach for a fresh start...and it got off on the wrong foot.

Myrtle Beach police charged Andrew Wayne Roberts, 39, with possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to an incident report, Myrtle Beach stopped a U-Haul moving truck near the 2600 Block of South Kings Highway on Wednesday around 2 p.m. Officers stopped the vehicle after confirming it was reported stolen from Kentucky.

Police demanded at gunpoint that the driver, identified as Roberts, and a passenger exit the vehicle, according to the report. Officers detained and question both occupants.

Roberts told police he stole the vehicle from a U-Haul parking lot in Kentucky, the report states. He said he did not have a driver’s license and could not rent the truck. While in the U-Haul lot, he noticed the keys in the ignition and the door was unlocked and took the vehicle, authorities said.

Roberts also said he wanted to move himself and his wife to Myrtle Beach for a fresh start, according to the report.

His wife, who was the passenger in the truck, said she believed a friend rented the moving vehicle. She was released without being charged.

