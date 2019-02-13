Conway teen’s robbery attempt netted him $20, 6 gunshots and a prison sentence

A Conway teen plead guilty to armed robbery Wednesday and was sentenced to 11 years in prison, according to the 15th District Solicitor’s Office.

Richmond Collier, 19, was initially charged with two counts of armed robbery, attempted murder, two counts of pointing and presenting a weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The charges stemmed an incident in September 2017, when Collier robbed a church security guard at gunpoint, according to a Horry County Police report.

Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case, said: ““(Collier) robbed the victim of $20 at gunpoint, demanded more money and when he did not receive it, fired the gun into the victim’s vehicle door. The victim returned gunfire and shot Collier six times.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Police did not pursue any charges against the victim who shot the suspect because it was considered self defense, an HCPD spokeswoman said a few weeks after the incident.

Collier, who graduated from Carolina Forest High School in 2017, must serve at least 85 percent of his 11-year sentence before he’s eligible for release, according to the solicitor’s office.