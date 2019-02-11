Crime

Cowboy hat bandit still at large after robbing Conway Chinese restaurant at knife point

By Alex Lang

February 11, 2019 10:06 PM

A man wearing a cowboy hat and dressed in flannel robbed a Conway Chinese restaurant Monday night and remains at large, according to police.

The robbery was reported at 8:36 p.m. at the Conway Chinese Restaurant on 1610 Church Street, according to Police Spokeswoman Taylor Newell.

Employees said a man with a knife demanded money and then left.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black man who was 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall, according to Newell. He was wearing blue jeans, a cowboy hat and long-sleeve flannel shirt. He is between 40 and 50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at (843) 248-1790.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

