Cowboy hat bandit still at large after robbing Conway Chinese restaurant at knife point

A man wearing a cowboy hat and dressed in flannel robbed a Conway Chinese restaurant Monday night and remains at large, according to police.
The robbery was reported at 8:36 p.m. at the Conway Chinese Restaurant on 1610 Church Street, according to Police Spokeswoman Taylor Newell.
Employees said a man with a knife demanded money and then left.
Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black man who was 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall, according to Newell. He was wearing blue jeans, a cowboy hat and long-sleeve flannel shirt. He is between 40 and 50 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
