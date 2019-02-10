She paid for her groceries at Wal-Mart. But she walked out with more than just those

A woman stole multiple electronic items while paying for groceries at a local department store Saturday, and Myrtle Beach police are investigating the incident, according to a police report.
An officer was alerted to a shoplifting incident at Wal-Mart on Seaboard Street and told by dispatch that the suspect was scene walking toward U.S. 501, the report states. The officer attempted to locate the suspect but was unsuccessful, according to the report.
The officer then met up with a loss prevention employee at Wal-Mart who provided video surveillance of the incident, the report states. In the video, a woman is seen walking through the electronics section with a man before concealing two “controllers” and an iHome USB cord, according to the report.
Later, the suspect met back up with the man and proceeded to pay for groceries but not the electronics she had concealed, the report states. She passed all final points of sale before being confronted by the loss prevention employee, who asked the suspect to speak with him in an office, according to the report. The woman refused despite the man urging her to comply, the report states.
The loss prevention employee said he didn’t believe the man was involved or aware of the shoplifting incident, according to the report.
The suspect is described as a black female in her mid 20s, the report states, and police continue to investigate.
