How many convictions? Loris man faces enhanced charge after latest shoplifting attempt

Myrtle Beach police have charged a Loris man with enhanced shoplifting after he attempted to steal items from a Myrtle Beach Dollar General store before releasing the items, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the Dollar General located at 2000 North Kings Highway for a report of shoplifting Saturday, the report states. An employee told police a man conceal several items while moving throughout the store, according to the report.
She told officers that first noticed the man concealing items when she was sweeping and asked him to empty his pockets, to which he said no, stating that he didn’t have anything, according to the report. The man then started walking toward the exit, dumped items from his pockets before attempting to leave and was later arrested, the report states.
Upon checking the man’s criminal history, officers learned that he had been convicted of shoplifting of less than $2,000 12 times in the last 10 years, according to the report. Therefore, police arrested 48-year-old Nathaniel Johnson and charged him with enhanced shoplifting.
The employee made a receipt that showed the 17 items Johnson attempted to steal, which totaled $39.80, the report states.
Johnson’s previous shoplifting arrest occurred Jan. 25, according to online records.
