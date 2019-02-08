Crime

Myrtle Beach police went to search a home for drugs. Then found dog in ‘filthy’ room

By Hannah Strong

February 08, 2019 10:31 AM

While going to execute a search warrant after suspected drug sales, Myrtle Beach police found a caged dog in a “filthy and hazardous” room Wednesday, arrest warrants state.

Myrtle Beach SWAT officers went to 1615 Stuart Square Circle to execute a search warrant in reference to drug sales and found the dog in a wire kennel that was too small for her size, warrants state.

Police said the dog, named Navy, had skin issues, a gross odor and needed to see a veterinarian, authorities said. The bedroom she was kept in was filthy, hazardous and unfit to stay in, the warrants state.

Officers arrested Newell Favors Jr. and charged him with mistreatment of animals, unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol, warrants state.

The dog was taken to the animal shelter due to the conditions she was kept in, said Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

