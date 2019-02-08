Crime

Ecstasy, pot and a chase: How a traffic stop in Conway landed one man in jail

By Hannah Strong

February 08, 2019 08:52 AM

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina

Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.
By
Up Next
Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.
By

Conway police found a gun, ecstasy and marijuana after a traffic stop and foot chase near Highway 378 Saturday, according to a release from the department.

Omar Steele, 35, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a weapon by certain person, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of MDMA, third offense.

Officers initiates a stop around Grainger Road and Highway 378 after the suspect allegedly made a traffic violation.

Steele then ran from the vehicle during the stop and police took him into custody after a chase, according to the department.

Omar Steele, 35, of Myrtle Beach.jpg
J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Authorities said Steele had a handgun, ecstasy and marijuana.

Steele was released from jail two days after the incident, online records show.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do