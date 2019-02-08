Ecstasy, pot and a chase: How a traffic stop in Conway landed one man in jail

Conway police found a gun, ecstasy and marijuana after a traffic stop and foot chase near Highway 378 Saturday, according to a release from the department.
Omar Steele, 35, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a weapon by certain person, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of MDMA, third offense.
Officers initiates a stop around Grainger Road and Highway 378 after the suspect allegedly made a traffic violation.
Steele then ran from the vehicle during the stop and police took him into custody after a chase, according to the department.
Authorities said Steele had a handgun, ecstasy and marijuana.
Steele was released from jail two days after the incident, online records show.
