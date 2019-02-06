Crime

He used funny money at a Myrtle Beach drive-thru. Now, cops search for donut thief

By Hannah Strong

February 06, 2019 09:29 AM

After using a fake $100 bill to buy doughnuts, a man fled from a Myrtle Beach doughnut shop drive thru without his change Tuesday night, according to a police report.

Officers went to Donut Man, at 200 S. Kings Highway, about 11:30 p.m. after a fraud complaint.

A man allegedly ordered a half-dozen box of doughnuts at the drive-thru and handed the cashier a $100 bill. The cashier said she handed the suspect the box of doughnuts and turned to check the bill, which had “for motion picture use only” printed on the front and back, the incident report states.

As the cashier turned to check the bill, the man allegedly fled in his vehicle toward Kings Highway and go southbound.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 who was driving a newer-model, white Nissan Altima with a South Carolina license plate, the report states. A witness said the trunk of the vehicle appeared to be broken and was “flopping open and closed” as the suspect fled, according to the report.

Police said there are no surveillance cameras in the drive-thru area of the restaurant.

