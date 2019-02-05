He rejected a deal to spend decades behind bars, now he faces life on a murder charge

A man accused of shooting another person in the head decided at the last moment to reject a plea offer and opted to leave his fate to a jury.

Jonathan Allen was in Horry County Court on Monday for a hearing. Police charged Allen in connection to the murder of Boyd Wayne Graham, 43, in 2017.

It was expected that Allen would plead to lesser charge during the hearing. Soon after it started, Allen’s attorney told the judge his client wanted to reject the offer and move forward with a trial.

The state offered Allen the chance to plea to voluntary manslaughter with a punishment of 20 years in prison, Assistant Solicitor O’Bryan Martin said.

Allen told the judge he wanted to take his case to trial on the murder charge. He now faces life in prison if convicted.

Police responded to Graham’s Gallivant Ferry area home on July 20, 2017 and found the victim in a pool of blood. Graham’s brother previous told the court that Allen was shot in the back of the head and he considered it an execution. The investigation determined Allen had “severe trauma” on the right side of his face and neck.

Allen’s trial was set for April, though it might take months after that date until his case is heard.