Myrtle Beach man faces nearly 2 dozen child pornography charges

A Myrtle Beach man faces 20 charges in connection to having and distributing child pornography, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Brian DiDonna, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges are felony offenses and carry a punishment of up to 10 years in prison for each count.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to DiDonna, the attorney general’s office said. DiDonna distributed and possessed child pornography, according to the office.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, with assistance from the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon in executing a search warrant, according to the attorney general’s office.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
