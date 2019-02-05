A police chase, a drug-filled fanny pack and $1M bond: How a Longs man landed in jail

A Longs man faces more than one dozen charges after Columbus County deputies say he fled a traffic check point, led police on a chase and had drugs with him Friday.
Christopher Tewa Vereen, 24, received a $1 million bond in connection to drug, assaulting a government official and traffic charges, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
About 11:30 p.m., deputies said Vereen drove up to a traffic check point at 904 East and Peacock Road in Tabor City, smelled like alcohol and had an open container in the vehicle. When officers asked Vereen to step out of the vehicle, he allegedly fled from the check point.
Deputies pursued Vereen as he reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to CCSO. Vereen then allegedly abandoned his vehicle on Jamaica Queens Lane and fled on foot. CCSO said he was found near Clyde Norris Road.
During the foot chase, Vereen discarded a fanny pack with drugs inside, deputies said. Officers found marijuana, Suboxone tablets and strips, heroin, cocaine and Alprazolam in the fanny pack and vehicle, according to CCSO.
