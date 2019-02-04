Crime

They left a man outside in the cold, when they returned in the morning he was dead

By Alex Lang

February 04, 2019 10:52 PM

Dangers of extreme cold temperatures: Know the signs of frostbite

Cleveland Clinic emergency room physician Tom Tallman, MD, gives tips to battle frostbite in the cold winter weather.
By
Up Next
Cleveland Clinic emergency room physician Tom Tallman, MD, gives tips to battle frostbite in the cold winter weather.
By

A man left in the cold with only cardboard and a blanket wound up dead hours later and police continue to investigate his death.

On Saturday, Horry County police responded to an Estate Drive residence in the Conway area. When officers arrived, paramedics told them of a deceased man outside a home.

Corner Robert Edge said the man was identified as Marty Powell.

Family members said they returned home around 6:30 p.m. on Friday to find Powell hanging out of his vehicle parked in the driveway. He was unconscious and breathing, according to a Horry County police report.

Powell’s wife tried to drag him out of the truck and into the home, but was unable to move him past the stairs, the report states.

She placed cardboard under Powell and a blanket overtop and left him in the yard in the “cold weather,” the report reads. The next morning, she came out to find Powell dead, according to the report.

Low temperatures hovered around 30 degrees on Friday and Saturday, according to AccuWeather.

The police investigation is ongoing and active, according to department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.

Edge said Powell has a history of substance abuse issues. There were no signs of foul play.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do