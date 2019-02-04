They left a man outside in the cold, when they returned in the morning he was dead

A man left in the cold with only cardboard and a blanket wound up dead hours later and police continue to investigate his death.
On Saturday, Horry County police responded to an Estate Drive residence in the Conway area. When officers arrived, paramedics told them of a deceased man outside a home.
Corner Robert Edge said the man was identified as Marty Powell.
Family members said they returned home around 6:30 p.m. on Friday to find Powell hanging out of his vehicle parked in the driveway. He was unconscious and breathing, according to a Horry County police report.
Powell’s wife tried to drag him out of the truck and into the home, but was unable to move him past the stairs, the report states.
She placed cardboard under Powell and a blanket overtop and left him in the yard in the “cold weather,” the report reads. The next morning, she came out to find Powell dead, according to the report.
Low temperatures hovered around 30 degrees on Friday and Saturday, according to AccuWeather.
The police investigation is ongoing and active, according to department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.
Edge said Powell has a history of substance abuse issues. There were no signs of foul play.
