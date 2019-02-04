Crime

10-year-old consumed drugs, alcohol and was sexually assaulted in Horry Co., cops say

By Hannah Strong

February 04, 2019 02:10 PM

Police say a man sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl who was living with him in Horry County in 2016. The victim allegedly consumed alcohol and drugs with a woman who also lived in the home.

Local authorities were notified in May 2018 by a health and human services department in Wisconsin about the incident, a police report states. The victim said she was assaulted by Shane Christopher Evosevich between March and May 2018 when she was 10 years old, according to the report. Officers said the victim lived with the suspect at the time of the alleged assaults.

Police arrested Evosevich on Saturday and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor under 11 years old.

The incident report lists a Surfside-area address for the suspect, but online jail records say he’s from Delaware.

HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said the incident allegedly happened in Horry County.

The report states the victim consumed alcohol and did drugs with a second suspect listed in the report.

“At this time, I don’t see anything to indicate that subject 2 faces charges as of yet in our jurisdiction in this case,” Moskov said via email. “As I understand it though, this was an extradition case, so I can’t speak for any other agencies.”

