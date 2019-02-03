Group of five gets away with nearly $1,500 of stolen merchandise, police investigating

Five people teamed up to steal nearly $1,500 worth of items from a department store at Coastal Grand Mall on Saturday evening, and police are gathering information in hopes of bringing them to justice, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police responded to J.C. Penney, where an employee told police five people stole multiple clothing items and sneakers before leaving the store ahead of police arriving, the report states. The employee told police that the group came in together before dispersing, and one of them would distract employees whenever they got close to the others, according to the report.
The employee told police the suspects took various Nike, adidas and Carter’s items in addition to sneakers that they concealed in plastic J.C. Penney bags and mesh totes, the report states. The employee said that, aside from the lookout suspect, the others worked in pairs of two by going to different sections of the store while placing items in the bag, according to the report.
Before leaving, all the suspects met up in the mattress section and passed all points of sale, exiting the store and leaving in an unknown vehicle, the report states.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The employee had video of the suspects leaving with $1,482.99 worth of merchandise, according to the report. The surveillance was given to police, along with a statement from the employee, the report states.
Comments