He attempted to flee after a vehicle wreck. Then police found the stolen gun, drugs

A vehicle wreck in which one of the drivers involved attempted to flee led Myrtle Beach police to a stolen gun and a bevy of drugs, according to an incident report.
Shamiar Deshawn Smith was arrested and faces several charges, including drug trafficking and being a convicted felon in possession of firearm, after attempting to run from police following the crash, the report states.
On Saturday, police responded to a motor vehicle crash in front of 809 82nd Parkway off U.S. 17 Bypass, the report states. Upon arrival, people nearby directed police toward a black jeep pointing north in the southbound lanes, according to the report. Smith was seen stumbling from the vehicle and began walking down a hill toward Marina Parkway before stopping at an officer’s command, the report states.
Once the officer approached, Smith attempted to flee while using force to get away, according to the report. An assisting officer detained Smith thereafter, the report states. While standing with Smith, police found a handgun that came back as stolen from Horry County, according to the report.
Based on being in possession of a stolen handgun, Smith was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, where a white powdery substance wrapped in plastic was found in his pocket, the report states. Police also found numerous bags of narcotics where Smith attempting to flee police, according to the report. Testing revealed possession of 35.4 grams of heroin, 14.6 grams of crack cocaine and 2.6 grams of marijuana, the report states.
Smith’s criminal history showed that he is a convicted felon who is not permitted to be in possession of a gun, according to the report.
Smith, 26, is charged with trafficking of heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sale or delivery of a pistol, driving under the influence and other violations, police records show. He remains incarcerated while awaiting trial.
