Ocean Boulevard drug deal turns into fight after suspects spot police car, cops say

A fight broke out on Ocean Boulevard after a man was spooked by a police car during a drug deal early Friday morning, a Myrtle Beach police report states.
Three men were arrested in connection to the incident that allegedly happened just after midnight on the 100 block of Ocean Boulevard across from the Bar Harbor Hotel. Two of the suspects assaulted a man for not returning $30 to them in return for marijuana, a warrant states.
The two “became spooked” during the drug deal after they saw a patrol car, and wanted to call off the sale, a report states. The victim allegedly would not return the money and a fight broke out between the three, authorities said.
Officers said a witness recorded the fight on her phone.
Johnathan James Fiene is charged with strong arm robbery. A second suspect has not yet been charged in connection to the incident. A report states the suspect left on foot after the incident.
The victim, Dewon Tyquil Huggins, is charged with disorderly conduct.
