Police chase in Conway ends with crash, arrest of suspect after a foot chase

A brief car chase involving an Horry County Police officer on Highway 90 in Conway late Thursday afternoon ended when the suspect crashed into other vehicles and was apprehended, according to Horry County Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
According to Moskov, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle in the area of East Cox Ferry Road and a chase ensued when the driver attempted to evade the stop.
The suspect crashed his vehicle into two civilian vehicles and ran from the scene but was apprehended and arrested after a foot chase, Moskov said.
No injuries were reported in the incident and the suspect is expected to face multiple charges.
