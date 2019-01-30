Crime

Conway mother crashes after overdosing at the wheel with child in backseat, cops say

By Hannah Strong

January 30, 2019 01:12 PM

A Conway mother overdosed on heroin and had a seizure while driving with her 1-year-old child in the backseat Monday afternoon, a police report states.

Hannah Caroline Holmes, 24, of Conway, is charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment and drug paraphernalia after Conway police say she crashed into a brick column near the intersection of Plantation Circle and Long Avenue Extension about 1:40 p.m.

Officers went to Conway Hospital to meet with Holmes after the crash. Police said Holmes overdosed and began to have a seizure at the time of the wreck.

Holmes told police she injected a dose of heroin before she left her home to go to a gas station with her 1-year-old child, authorities said. On the way back home, she said she fell asleep at the wheel, the report states.

Authorities said Holmes had a needle on her person and pin-point pupils similar to a person under the influence of narcotics.

