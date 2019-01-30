Crime

Police: Myrtle Beach Ocean Blvd. resort was site of drug ring

By Hannah Strong

January 30, 2019 09:53 AM

Myrtle Beach police busted five people at a Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard with drugs during a search warrant Thursday, according to arrest warrants.

Officers executed a warrant at Bay View Resort, 504 N. Ocean Boulevard, room and found several types of drugs, including fentanyl, ecstasy, cocaine, crack, meth and marijuana.

Those arrested in connection to with multiple drug charges were:

  • Willis Robert McFadden, 38, of Kingstree

  • Dominique Lavelle Spann, 31 of Aynor

  • Brian Eliott Fulton Jr., 26, of Salters

  • Joey Levern Cunningham, 34, of Myrtle Beach

  • Terry Lumar Beaufort, 30, of Kingstree

