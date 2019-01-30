Report: He demanded shopper’s keys, then took off from Myrtle Beach grocery store

A person was loading groceries into a vehicle at a Myrtle Beach Walmart Neighborhood Market when a man demanded the keys and drove away with the car Thursday night, according to Myrtle Beach police.
The vehicle was later found, and officers arrested a duo in connection to the incident.
Jonathon Gowers is charged with armed robbery, fugitive from justice, identity fraud and possession of stolen property. Mandy Foster is charged with possession of stolen property and accessory after the fact to a felony.
Authorities were initially dispatched to Walmart at 3915 Kings Hwy after reports of a robbery. Myrtle Beach police did not release the time the incident happened.
Police said Gowers approached a victim and allegedly demanded for the victim’s keys. The victim gave Gowers the keys and Gowers then took the car, authorities said.
Officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and police lost sight of the vehicle.
Police arrested Gowers and his “accomplice,” Foster, after a failed attempted at finding the stolen vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, police found a weapon in the cup holder, officers said.
While being booked at jail, Foster allegedly provided false information about his identity to police. His real identity was revealed after he was fingerprinted, and police found he is wanted out of Alabama.
The Sun News requested information on this robbery Friday morning but Myrtle Beach police did not provide any information until Tuesday evening.
As of Wednesday morning, Gowers and Foster are still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
