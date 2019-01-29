She said they were just having sex in the car, but no one claimed the cocaine, cops say

A Myrtle Beach woman told police she wasn’t doing anything wrong — just had cocaine in the parked car on the side of the road where she was having sex Sunday morning, an Horry County police report states.
Police patrolling the Arrowhead neighborhood arrested two people after finding them in the back of an SUV with the seats folded down about 5:45 a.m., a report states. Cooper Roberts, 32, of Iowa, and Megan Elizabeth Gillogly, 28, of Myrtle Beach, are charged with possession of cocaine. Gillogly also is charged with public intoxication.
Authorities found the car parked at Burcale and McCormick roads in the Forestbrook area, and the “slightly undressed” woman allegedly crawled into the front seat and told the officer she wasn’t doing anything wrong, just having sex. Police said Roberts was in the back of the vehicle.
Gillogly, who refused to give officers her identification or step out of the SUV, smelled like alcohol and had extremely slurred speech, police said. She maintained that she wasn’t doing anything wrong but eventually exited the vehicle, a report states.
Neither suspect claimed the cocaine, police said.
Both suspects were taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released Sunday evening, online records show.
