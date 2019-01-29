Crime

Intoxicated man goes for a cruise after taking Myrtle Beach Police Dept. bike, cops say

By Hannah Strong

January 29, 2019 09:22 AM

Just a little cruise down Kings Highway on a bike at 3 a.m.?

Well, that’s not allowed if the bike is stolen.

A man stole a bicycle from the Myrtle Beach Police Department bike shed and took a ride down Kings Highway early Tuesday morning, a police report states.

Police found Marvin Patrice Jennings, 54, at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway about 3 a.m. after a dispatcher told officers the man was seen on camera taking the bike, a report states.

Jennings is charged with larceny of a bike and public intoxication.

Authorities said Jennings’ criminal history includes at least two prior property crimes.

Marvin Patrice Jennings, 54.jpg
Myrtle Beach Police Department

Jennings admitted to taking the bike and said it belonged to him, police said. However, Jennings was arrested nearly two weeks ago and was not booked into the jail with a bike, authorities said.

When a person is booked into jail while on a bike, the bike is stored in the shed, a report states. The suspect is escorted to the bike shed to retrieve the bike after being released, police said.

