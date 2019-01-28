Crime

How a gun sale went wrong in a Myrtle Beach Food Lion parking lot

By Hannah Strong

January 28, 2019 12:01 PM

A victim was robbed after a disagreement over selling a gun in a Myrtle Beach Food Lion parking lot Saturday night, warrants state.

Two men were charged in connection to strong arm robbery after trying to purchase a gun from the victim, police said. Donell Preston, 47, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with strong arm robbery and possession of firearms and ammunition. Eric Johnathan Adams, 30, of Delbarton, West Virginia, is charged with strong arm robbery and failure to appear.

The two suspects, who were in a white truck, met the victim in the Food Lion parking lot at 6103 N. Kings Hwy about 11:45 p.m., warrants state.

The victim had posted an advertisement online in an effort to sell the handgun. During the sale, officers said Preston and the victim did not come to an agreement. The victim then walked away and Preston pushed the victim to the ground and forcefully took the handgun, according to warrants.

Police said the suspects fled the scene and were found on the 900 block of Gray Street in the city.

