Report: Myrtle Beach police find dog shivering, tied to vehicle in Walmart parking lot

Myrtle Beach police found a shivering dog tied to a vehicle in the Seaboard Street Walmart parking lot Monday morning, an incident report states.
The owner said the dog needed to use the restroom and have time away from the three people inside the vehicle, who are living in the Volkswagen until they found work, the report states. Police said the dog suffered a medical condition and needed to be treated, but the owner could not afford to take the dog to the vet.
The incident report states the dog was tied to a tire and “shaking uncontrollably.”
During the time of the incident, a report states it was 32 degrees outside.
Police issued the owner, Scott Norris, with an animal cruelty citation, and the dog was taken to Grand Strand Humane Society, authorities said.
