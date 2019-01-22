Crime

Local man killed in early morning shooting. Georgetown deputies investigating

By Hannah Strong

January 22, 2019 06:24 AM

An Andrews man died after an early morning shooting Tuesday, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to Olmstead Street in the Little Italy community of Andrews about 1:30 a.m.

One man was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the shooting, authorities said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

GCSO is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

