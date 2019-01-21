2 wrecks minutes apart, one fatal: Family sues people involved in NMB crashes

A Loris man died after in a car wreck — minutes after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver — and now his family is suing all the people they say are responsible for his death.
This week, the family of Jeffrey Hawse filed a suit in Horry County court against William Henry Hughes, Heather Michelle Livingston and Duck’s Night Life in North Myrtle Beach.
On May 10, 2018, Hawse drove on Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach. Hughes who was under the influence, the suit states, ran a red light and hit Hawse. Both vehicles had “major damage,” according to the filing.
Hughes was at Duck’s Night Life before the wreck, according to the suit. There, employees served an already intoxicated Hughes, the filing contends.
Soon after the Hughes and Hawse crash, Livingston crashed into Hawse’s car. He died as a result of injuries from that second wreck, the filing states.
The suit says Livingston, Hughes and Duck’s were all negligent and asks for an unspecified amount of money. The defendants could not be reached in time for this report.
Hughes was charged with DUI and awaits trial. Livingston was not charged in connection to the crash, according to the Horry County public index.
