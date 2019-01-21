Horry County police respond to reported shooting in Longs

Horry County law enforcement officials are responding to Longs for a reported shooting on Monday morning.
The incident was reported around 10 a.m. at a Bombing Range Road residence off S.C. Highway 90.
There are two reported victims, according to police radio traffic. One victim was shot in the head and another was shot in the leg. There is no immediate word of their condition. The victims were being taken to the hospital.
Mary Moore owns the property and said she was at work when the shooting was reported. Moore said she was told a man broke into the home, shot another person in the leg. The man who broke in then went out to his truck where he shot himself, she said.
For Moore the scene was difficult as her son died in September.
“I’m going through so much,” she said. “This hurts me to the heart.”
Horry County police are at the scene and the incident remains under investigation. County Spokeswoman Kelly Moore said all the individuals involved in the incident were accounted for and there is no threat to the public.
