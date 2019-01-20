Crime

Steaks, hot dogs, chips and wine: A backyard BBQ of Myrtle Beach shoplifting incidents

By David Wetzel

Steak, hot dogs, chips and wine.

All equate to ingredients perfect for a holiday-weekend backyard barbecue. They also made up an interesting list of unrelated, petty shoplifting incidents in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

At Target on Seaboard Street, 33-year-old Terrance Tarone Alexander was arrested for stealing two boxes of wine totaling $9.98, according to a police report. He was tracked down by police near T.J. Maxx and charged with shoplifting of $2,000 or less.

The same day, 31-year-old Amanda Rebecca Hewitt was arrested at the Seaboard Street Walmart for attempting to steal $21.06 worth of steaks, a police report states. Security witnessed Hewitt concealing the steaks in her pants’ waistband and she was detained before making it out of the store, according to the report. She is charged with simple larceny of $2,000 or less.

The third culprit got away before police arrived and fled with a full belly.

Police responded to a store on 3rd Avenue South for a reported shoplifting incident in which a suspect ate a hot dog and a bag of chips before leaving without paying for the items, a police report states. The suspect took off on foot toward S.C. 15 and had not been located by police as of Saturday night, according to the report.

The suspect’s damages were $5.56 before taxes, the report states. The store’s manager was to provide security footage to police Sunday morning, according to the report.

That’s three incidents equaling less than $40, two arrests and one wanted by police.

So much for the holiday barbecue.

