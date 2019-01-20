He fell asleep at an ATM. Soon after police arrived, he was hit with a rude awakening

A man sleeping in his vehicle with a blinker on at an ATM got a rude awakening when police performed a welfare check on him, according to a police report.
A Myrtle Beach police officer patrolling the area of 21st Avenue and Oak Street on Saturday evening noticed at silver sedan sitting at an ATM with a left turn signal on and no engagement with the device for “a significant amount of time,” the report states. The officer approached the vehicle to perform a welfare check as there didn’t appear to be any movement in the vehicle, and found a man sleeping in the driver’s side seat, according to the report.
The officer awoke the man to see if he was OK and the man said he’d fallen asleep, the report states. When the officer asked the man for his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance, he began to sweat profusely, had trouble articulating his words, was acting “slightly disoriented” and “fumbled” while attempting to locate the documents, according to the report.
The officer pulled the victim out of the vehicle so police had more space to speak with the man, and officers determined that there was no odor of alcohol nor test results indicating he was on narcotics despite continuing to sweat, fidget and appear nervous, the report states. When asked if there was anything in the vehicle officers should be concerned about, the man said “there was not and did not feel comfortable with us going into the car,” according to the report.
The man, 28-year-old Christopher Walsh Forcier, was placed under arrest or loitering, the report states.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers found nearly 16 grams of meth, a gram of heroin, a “large amount” of codeine pills and $1,238 in cash, according to the report.
Foricer is facing first offense drug charges of possession and trafficking in addition to the loitering charge.
