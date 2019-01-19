He threatened to kill over a cellphone. Then, he led police on a multi-county chase

A North Carolina man threatened to kill a Verizon employee before leading police on a car chase through Georgetown on Friday, according to a Georgetown police Facebook post.
Rayburn Rashard Scott, 31, of Charlotte, North Carolina, later was arrested in Williamsburg County, the Facebook post states, and he faces charges of attempted murder, failure to stop for a blue light and discharging firearms into a dwelling.
At approximately 1 p.m., Scott entered the Verizon store on Fraser Street and demanded a cellphone, according to the Facebook post. Then, Scott, who was wearing a handgun on his side in plain view, threatened to kill an employee if he didn’t get a phone, the post states.
Employees were able to get to the back of the store and call police, according to the post. Scott then went out to his vehicle and was sitting in it when police arrived, the post states. Scott resisted officers’ orders to get out of the car and instead backed up and fled the scene, according to the post.
Backup units assisted in a chase down Highmarket Street and outside of city limits, the Facebook post said. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office then took over the pursuit into Williamsburg County, where the chase ended and Scott was arrested, according to the post.
