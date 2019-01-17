Crime

Nearly a pound of marijuana found at home near Conway school

By Hannah Strong

January 17, 2019 02:30 PM

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina

Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.
By
Up Next
Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.
By

Conway Police Department seized about a pound of marijuana at a home near a middle school after a community complaint, authorities said.

Reginald Lavar Cantrell Willis, 31, and Shantaza Janique Bromell, 25, both of Conway, are charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute close to a school. This is Willis’ third offense for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Officers executed a search warrant about 5 p.m. Jan. 11 at 1201 Collins Park St., less than a mile from Conway Middle School. The suspects were not in the home when the officers arrived. Police found about 450 grams of marijuana, authorities said.

The residence was “the subject of a narcotics-based investigation that stemmed from a community complaint,” a police report states.

Willis was arrested Wednesday and remained at incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon. Bromell was arrested Saturday and released the following day on a total bond of $10,000, online records show.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do