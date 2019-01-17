Nearly a pound of marijuana found at home near Conway school

Conway Police Department seized about a pound of marijuana at a home near a middle school after a community complaint, authorities said.
Reginald Lavar Cantrell Willis, 31, and Shantaza Janique Bromell, 25, both of Conway, are charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute close to a school. This is Willis’ third offense for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Officers executed a search warrant about 5 p.m. Jan. 11 at 1201 Collins Park St., less than a mile from Conway Middle School. The suspects were not in the home when the officers arrived. Police found about 450 grams of marijuana, authorities said.
The residence was “the subject of a narcotics-based investigation that stemmed from a community complaint,” a police report states.
Willis was arrested Wednesday and remained at incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon. Bromell was arrested Saturday and released the following day on a total bond of $10,000, online records show.
