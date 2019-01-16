Crime

Have you seen this car? Police ask for help after tires, rims stolen from dealership

By Hannah Strong

January 16, 2019 11:06 AM

Courtesy of Horry County Police Department
Vehicles were left on blocks after suspects stole rims and tires off the vehicles at a Little River dealership Saturday night, according to an Horry County police report.

Police ask the public’s help in identifying potential suspects in the case.

Suspects in a Cadillac CTI allegedly stole the wheels and rims off multiple vehicles at the Jud Kuhn Chevrolet dealership, authorities said.

The gray Cadillac drove into the parking lot at the dealership about 11:00 p.m. and parked in the back, an incident report states. A suspect removed eight tires and rims from vehicles, police said. The car left the area 30 minutes later.

Police said the Cadillac’s license plate looked like it had been removed.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS (8477) to speak with Det. Foote.

