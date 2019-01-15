Crime

Teenager shot while driving down an Horry County road. Police looking for suspect

A teenager was shot in the leg while trying to buy marijuana in the Longs area Monday night, according to an Horry County police report.

Authorities say no arrests have been made in the case. The incident report lists a suspect as a black man between the ages of 15 and 20, weighing 175 pounds and standing 5-foot, 11-inches tall.

Officers were called to Seacoast Medical Center about 9:30 p.m. after a 17-year-old came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound on his thigh, a report states.

The victim said he was driving on Bombing Range Road to buy marijuana when an unknown suspect put a gun to his head, authorities said.

The truck the victim was inside was still in drive, so he started driving away with the suspect hanging onto the driver’s door, a report states.

The suspect then shot the victim in the leg, police said.

