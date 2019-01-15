‘All of us are suffering’: Man sentenced for killing moped driver in hit-and-run

Terry Morehead’s family remembers each day since he was killed on his moped in a hit-and-run.
“It’s been 650 days since my brother has been taken, and I’ve counted every single day,” Morehead’s sister, Karen Neal, said. “My brother wasn’t the only victim. All of us are suffering from careless ways.”
On Monday, Bradley Mogel admitted to being behind the wheel of the van that hit Morehead in May 2017. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison.
“I just want them to know I’m sorry. I really am sorry,” Mogel told the family inside an Horry County courtroom.
Neal described Morehead, 47, as a “beautiful, amazing” person who would come by her house and do chores — the only payment he needed was a fresh Pepsi.
On May 27, 2017, Mogel hit Morehead as he drove a moped south on U.S. 701 in the Conway area around 4:20 a.m. An 18-wheel truck driver traveling in the opposite direction saw the wreck and contacted police. Neal said Morehead was deaf, so he would not have heard Mogel approaching.
Mogel’s attorney Casey Brown said Mogel was delivering newspapers to local businesses when he hit Morehead. Mogel’s wife and dog were in the car. Officials with McClatchy, which owns The Sun News, declined to say whether he was an employee or contractor for the company at the time of the incident and whether he currently has ties with the newspaper.
“He says he thought he hit a deer,” Brown said.
It wasn’t until the next day when Mogel saw news reports of the incident and the suspect’s van that he called the police and told them he might be involved, Brown said. The attorney called the hit-and-run a “horrible, horrible accident.”
