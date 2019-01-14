Crime

Myrtle Beach police arrest 13 in undercover prostitution sting

By Hannah Strong

January 14, 2019 12:55 PM

Myrtle Beach police arrested 13 women in connection to prostitution after an undercover investigation Friday.

Arrests were made in areas including Yaupon Drive and 8th Avenue South, 20th Avenue South and Cassandra Lane, 18th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, 4th Avenue North and Chester Street and 5th Avenue North and North Kings Highway.

Officers made three arrests after finding women on internet-based solicitation services and meeting them at a hotel in the city, an incident report states.

Those charged in connection to prostitution are:

  • Brandina Kerene Grass, 34
  • Stephanie Lee Walker, 37
  • Kaitlyn Marie Trithart, 23
  • Lillian Michelle Hendrickson, 27
  • Catherine Nicole Leonard, 24
  • Dorothy Amanda Gurganious, 32
  • Brittney Alexis Gregson, 26
  • Savannah Gabrielle Brawn, 21
  • Jill Ann Bunnell, 37
  • Jennifer Michelle Post, 37
  • Dotty Rainer Cantey, 26
  • Heather Mary Auborn, 31
  • Tiffany Ann Graley, 27

