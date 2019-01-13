Man delivering papers said he had a gun pointed at him, was told to leave neighborhood

A man told Myrtle Beach police that he was delivering papers when a man walked up to his car and pointed a gun at him, telling him to get out of the neighborhood, according to a police report.
The victim made a left turn on to Vereen Avenue from Hemingway Street, where he said a black man wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a gray hood pointed a gun at him, the report states. The suspect told the victim to “Get the [expletive] out of my neighborhood,” according to the report.
The victim also described the suspect as having on a red hat that partially covered deadlocks hanging down to his chest, the report states.
The victim drove away and called 911, according to the report. The victim told police that the man, who “seemed to come from the wooded area” at the corner of Hemingway and Vereen, was holding a black, semiautomatic handgun, the report states.
The victim was unable to give police a direction in which the suspect went after he left the scene, the report states, and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.
