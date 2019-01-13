Crime

Myrtle Beach police arrest one in connection to home invasion at apartment complex

By David Wetzel

January 13, 2019 12:30 PM

By
Myrtle Beach police arrested one man Saturday in connection to a home invasion at the Carolina Breeze apartment complex the day before, according to a news release.

Parker Kensey Weatherspoon, 19, of Myrtle Beach was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, burglary first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release states.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Weatherspoon’s home, leading to further charges of manufacture or possession of a controlled substance and unlawful neglect of a child, according to the release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and plan to release further details as they become available.

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.

