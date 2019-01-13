Myrtle Beach police arrest one in connection to home invasion at apartment complex

Myrtle Beach police arrested one man Saturday in connection to a home invasion at the Carolina Breeze apartment complex the day before, according to a news release.
Parker Kensey Weatherspoon, 19, of Myrtle Beach was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, burglary first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release states.
As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Weatherspoon’s home, leading to further charges of manufacture or possession of a controlled substance and unlawful neglect of a child, according to the release.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and plan to release further details as they become available.
