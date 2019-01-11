Crime

He beat a man at a Little River auto shop, then stolen money from his pocket, cops say

By Hannah Strong

An argument over paying for scrap metal led to a man being struck with a crowbar, causing him to suffer arm fractures at a Little River auto shop Thursday afternoon, an Horry County police report states.

Officers went to Xtreme Auto Sales, at 2610 East Hwy. 9, about 5 p.m. after reports of an assault. The victim told police a suspect was allegedly upset about not getting money for scrap metal. The suspect struck the victim with a crowbar while the victim was opening the door at the business, the report states.

The suspect allegedly tried to hit the 37-year-old victim a second time, but the victim was able to catch the crowbar, authorities said.

He then pushed the victim to the ground and stole money from the victim’s pocket, the report states. Horry County police redacted the amount of money stolen from the police report.

Police said the victim fled the area in fear of being assaulted again. When the victim returned, he noticed a 2003 White Chevrolet Tahoe with a South Carolina license plate was missing, the report states. The victim said the suspect took the keys and paperwork for the vehicle, police said.

A set of tools was also missing from the business, the report states.

EMS responded to the scene to treat the victim, who suffered from two fractures on his arm, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in the case. The incident report lists the suspect as a 30-year-old man, but does not give any further description.

