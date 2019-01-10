Horry County police make arrests in Myrtle Beach-area undercover prostitution bust

Seven women face prostitution charges following a Horry County police investigation at Myrtle-Beach area massage parlors and other locations.
Horry County Police say the following people were arrested after the Jan. 9 operation. The following people were charged with prostitution by the Horry County police Narcotics and Vice Unit:
- Pei Cai, 43, at the China Doll Spa at 3901 Dick Pond Road.
- Weifen Chen, 61, at the Great Massage parlor in Conway.
- Shuizhi Jin, 47, at Oasis Spa, at 440 Highway 90 East, Suite 7.
- Pan Ruifang, 49, at Oasis Spa, at 440 Highway 90 East, Suite 7.
- Yuqin Wang, 55, Sakura Spa in Myrtle Beach
- Baopin Wu, 46, at 4811 Highway 17 Bypass.
- Jingyu Xu, at 2100 Old Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach
