Horry County police make arrests in Myrtle Beach-area undercover prostitution bust

By Alex Lang

January 10, 2019 04:10 PM

Provided by Horry County Police Department
Seven women face prostitution charges following a Horry County police investigation at Myrtle-Beach area massage parlors and other locations.

Horry County Police say the following people were arrested after the Jan. 9 operation. The following people were charged with prostitution by the Horry County police Narcotics and Vice Unit:

  • Pei Cai, 43, at the China Doll Spa at 3901 Dick Pond Road.

  • Weifen Chen, 61, at the Great Massage parlor in Conway.

  • Shuizhi Jin, 47, at Oasis Spa, at 440 Highway 90 East, Suite 7.

  • Pan Ruifang, 49, at Oasis Spa, at 440 Highway 90 East, Suite 7.

  • Yuqin Wang, 55, Sakura Spa in Myrtle Beach

  • Baopin Wu, 46, at 4811 Highway 17 Bypass.

  • Jingyu Xu, at 2100 Old Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach

