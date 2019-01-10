Conway man to serve 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

A 49-year-old Conway man was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child.
Leslie Leroy Davis, who already was a registered sex offender for raping a child in New York, will serve 30 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The decision was announced in a Thursday news release from the Office of the Solicitor Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.
“Convictions like this are especially meaningful because they give justice to a child victim of rape and protect other children from sexual predators,” Leigh Andrew, an assistant solicitor, said in the release. “We are grateful to the Horry County Police Department and SLED for their assistance in the prosecution of this case.”
It took an Horry County jury an hour to decide Davis’ fate following a trial that started Monday. The child, now 11, took the witness stand against Davis during the trial.
Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson ruled Davis will have to serve all 30 years and will not have a parole option.
