Crime

High-speed police chase ensues after 2 stabbed to death, 1 injured in NC

By Hannah Strong

January 09, 2019 11:45 AM

Two people died and one person is injured after a stabbing in Shallotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

One woman was found dead at the scene, and a man was transported to the hospital where he died from injuries, authorities said. A third victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

After a brief chase, police were able to detain Torrence O’Neal Helms, 30, of Calabash, who is being treated at a hospital for injuries. Helms will be charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after he is released from the hospital, said Emily Flax, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies were called to a home about 4:40 a.m. on Ivey Stone Court after reports of multiple victims stabbed. While deputies were on the way to the home, they saw the suspect’s vehicle, according to a release.

Authorities began to pursue the vehicle reaching speeds up to 105 mph. Due to potential harm to the public and the nature of the incident, deputies performed a PIT maneuver — a technique that causes the driver to lose control and stop a vehicle during a pursuit — causing Helms to crash in a wooded area off Ocean Isle beach Road, the release states.

Helms fled from the vehicle, and was taken into custody about 5 a.m. after a brief foot chase, authorities said.

The names of the victims will be released after family is notified.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do