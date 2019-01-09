High-speed police chase ensues after 2 stabbed to death, 1 injured in NC

Two people died and one person is injured after a stabbing in Shallotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
One woman was found dead at the scene, and a man was transported to the hospital where he died from injuries, authorities said. A third victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.
After a brief chase, police were able to detain Torrence O’Neal Helms, 30, of Calabash, who is being treated at a hospital for injuries. Helms will be charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after he is released from the hospital, said Emily Flax, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Deputies were called to a home about 4:40 a.m. on Ivey Stone Court after reports of multiple victims stabbed. While deputies were on the way to the home, they saw the suspect’s vehicle, according to a release.
Authorities began to pursue the vehicle reaching speeds up to 105 mph. Due to potential harm to the public and the nature of the incident, deputies performed a PIT maneuver — a technique that causes the driver to lose control and stop a vehicle during a pursuit — causing Helms to crash in a wooded area off Ocean Isle beach Road, the release states.
Helms fled from the vehicle, and was taken into custody about 5 a.m. after a brief foot chase, authorities said.
The names of the victims will be released after family is notified.
