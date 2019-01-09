She threw a brick through a beachwear shop window, picked out new wardrobe, cops say

Myrtle Beach police found a woman hiding behind a clothing rack at a beachwear store Tuesday night after she threw a brick through a window, went inside and put on all new clothing, an incident report states.
Officers were called to Eagles Beachwear at 900 Chester Street about 9:30 p.m. after reports of a burglary call. A woman in a pink shirt and black jacket had allegedly thrown a brick, shattering a large glass window.
A manager opened the door for police, who found wet, dirty clothing on the aisles of the store, a report states. Authorities said the suspect was hiding behind a clothing rack.
Annie Madeleine Sullivan, 54, was handcuffed and charged with second-degree burglary and issued a public intoxication citation.
Officers found a blue tote bag near Sullivan full of merchandise worth about $110, including clothes, sunglasses and an Eagles cup, the report states. All of the items still had tags, authorities said.
When Sullivan was asked how she got into the store, she said she did not know, officers said.
At the Myrtle Beach Jail, police noticed Sullivan dressed in new clothing from the store with price tags still on, the report states.
