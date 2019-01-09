Crime

She told a teen it cost $10 for a sex act at an Ocean Blvd motel, cops say

By Hannah Strong

January 09, 2019 09:43 AM

A woman was arrested after authorities say she offered a sex act for $10 to a teenager at an Ocean Boulevard motel Tuesday.

The 19-year-old called police after the woman allegedly made the offer.

Authorities responded to the Virginian motel, at 1810 S. Ocean Blvd., after the call about the prostitution complaint just after 11 p.m.

The victim said a woman walked up to him and told him it would cost $10 in exchange for a sex act, a police report states.

Brandina Kerene Grass, 34.jpg
City of Myrtle Beach Jail

Officers stopped a moped in the area that was carrying the suspect and another man, authorities said. Police charged Brandina Kerene Grass, 34, with loitering for the purpose of prostitution.

The report states Grass had been previously issued a trespass warning from the motel.

