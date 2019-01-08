He took his pregnant girlfriend to an empty MB apartment and tried to kill her, cops say

A married man strangled his pregnant girlfriend, causing her to go unconscious for days and leaving a Myrtle Beach apartment bloody, according to warrants.
The woman also suffered cuts on her throat and wrist, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach police went to Magnolias Assisted Living, at 6309 Hawthorne Ave., Dec. 26 after reports of an injured person. Officers found the victim — who had been staying at an apartment across the street on 65th Avenue North — with lacerations on her throat and wrist, warrants state.
Police arrested Courtney Kebone Whitter, 24, Monday and charged him with attempted murder. Whitter is married to another woman and had rented an apartment for the victim, the baby and himself, warrants state.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The victim, who was 5 months pregnant with Whitter’s child, was disoriented and had gone to the nursing home to report she was abducted and assaulted, authorities said. She said while at an apartment on 65th Avenue, the suspect strangled her with his hands until she lost consciousness, and she does not remember anything else prior to waking up in the hospital, warrants state.
The victim regained consciousness Saturday, authorities said. Had the victim not been transported to the hospital, she may have potentially died, warrants state.
The suspect allegedly drove the victim to the apartment two days before Christmas. The victim said the apartment was empty and Whitter bought a crib for the baby, warrants state. No other people were around during the incident, police said.
A witness told police the apartment where the two were staying had a “large amount of blood” inside, warrants state.
Whitter was denied bond and is currently booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Comments