‘It just happened out of nowhere’: Cops investigate cars hit by rocks in Carolina Forest

Reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in Carolina Forest are circulating social media and Horry County police are working to identify anyone involved in the incident.
Two reports have been filed with HCPD after incidents Saturday night where a suspect or suspects threw objects at moving vehicles, causing the windshields to shatter, said HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Melissa Petro was in the passenger seat Saturday evening when she said an object larger than a baseball came flying into the windshield.
“I thought we hit a person — that’s how loud the bang was,” Petro said. “It just happened out of nowhere. We were really lucky the darn thing didn’t come through.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Petro, who was in a Suburban with her boyfriend and son on Carolina Forest Boulevard, said there were no vehicles driving around them. “I know it wasn’t something that fell off a truck right in front of us,” she said.
Petro said she thinks it may have been someone standing on the side of the road.
In another incident, a Mercedes sedan was driving around Carolina Forest Boulevard and Shoreward Drive when an object struck the windshield, causing cracks, a police report states.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Comments