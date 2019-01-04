Members of a Myrtle Beach drug ‘dispatch service’ gang face decades in jail

Ten people who offered a drug delivery service in the Myrtle Beach area for more than a decade pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

The group was known as the “24/7 Boyz” because the members made drugs available to customers any time or day, federal officials said in a new release announcing the pleas. The group operated from 2003 until July 2018, when the federal indictments were announced.

Customers called a dispatch number that directed them to a specific location in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the release. A delivery driver met the customer and completed the sale, according to the release.

Police made more than 30 undercover purchases of drugs during their investigation. They also seized kilograms of heroin cocaine as well as unannounced amounts of other drugs. Officers from Horry County, state and federal agencies assisted in the investigation.

Michael Alfonso Hatten, Joseph Luis White, Byron Allen Gidney, Ivan Kedric Chatman, Devinee Kathryn Boyle, Dominique Leconte House, Jr., Domain Wilbert Johnson, Santhony Marzine Thigpen, Eleanor Jane Carter and Kristin Joan Milby all pleaded guilty to various federal drug charges.

Hatten, White, Gidney and Chatman face punishment of 10 years to life in prison. House, Johnson, Boyle, Thigpen, Carter and Milby face 20 to 30 years incarceration, federal officials stated.

Two people charged in connection to the case did not enter pleas with the other 10 suspects. Sentencing will be at a later date.