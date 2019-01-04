Crime

He held knife to a man’s neck, cops say. Then police arrested 9 at Ocean Blvd. hotel

By Hannah Strong

January 04, 2019 09:19 AM

Myrtle Beach police say a suspect pinned a man against a bathroom sink at an Ocean Boulevard hotel and held a knife the his throat Wednesday.

The suspect — Antonio Shermaine Cooper, 39, of Lake City — asked the 23-year-old victim to go into the bathroom to speak about owing him money moments before he grabbed the victim by the neck, pinned him against a sink, pointing a knife to his neck and threatening to kill the victim at the Rosen Sea Hotel, a report states.

The victim said he had no idea what money the suspect was talking about and he did not know who the suspect was, authorities said.

Police said the victim had red marks on his neck, was panicking and gasping for air after the incident.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. to the third-floor room after the assault and found drugs and needles inside, police said. Authorities found the alleged weapon, used syringes, crack, meth, cocaine and marijuana, a report states. Officers said there were three bags of white powder found under a mattress that did not test positive for drugs.



Nine people were arrested on drug-related charges, including Cooper who is charged with first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of meth and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Others facing drug charges are:

  • Michael Todd Beasley, 36, of Myrtle Beach
  • Janet Bridgette Kidd, 39, of Myrtle Beach
  • William Douglas Carter, 23
  • Paul Thomas Roesch, 39, of Myrtle Beach
  • Brooke Patricia Butler, 25
  • Cody Austin Phillips, 20, of Myrtle Beach

  • Kimberly Nicole Mangum, 24
  • Erik Edgar Aus, 24

