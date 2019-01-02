Crime

Man in ‘scary’ mugshot fought two women, Horry County police say

By Alex Lang

January 02, 2019 03:09 PM

Stefan James Huntzickler J. Reuben Long Detention Center

The Conway man in a mugshot that garnered social media attention was charged with domestic violence after police say he fought two women.

Horry County police charged Stefan James Huntzickler, 31, with second-degree domestic violence and third-degree assault.

On Dec. 31, officers responded to an Antioch Road home for a reported assault involving two victims, according to a police report. One victim — who stood 5-foot-4 and weighed 95 pounds — said she and Huntzickler were talking and it turned violent.

She said Huntzickler grabbed her by the throat and started to hit her, according to the report. She said she fought back to protect herself. That victim also said Huntzickler hit another woman and both women fought back.

Huntzickler told police that the victims jumped him and beat him up and that he didn’t fight back, the report states.

Officers determined based on the victims’ wounds that Huntzickler was the aggressor and arrested him, according to the report.

An officer took Huntzickler to a hospital to be treated. Once hospital staff released him, he was taken to jail, according to the report.

Several people commented on Huntzickler’s mugshot on The Sun News’ Facebook page with one person saying, “I’m sorry but that’s just SCARY.”

